A(I) Smarter Way to Hire

Traditional recruiting wasn’t built for the realities of the cleaning industry—and that gap is costing companies time, talent, and turnover.

For residential and commercial cleaning businesses managing deskless, schedule-driven teams, traditional hiring methods often rely too heavily on gut instinct and outdated processes. The result is slow response times, inconsistent screening, unconscious bias, and promising candidates who disappear before day one.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Wells Ye, founder of EmployJoy.ai and a former cleaning business owner himself, breaks down why the usual hiring playbook falls short—and what needs to change. Drawing from firsthand experience and data-driven insights, Ye explains how defining success upfront, applying consistent evaluation criteria, and delaying judgment can dramatically improve hiring outcomes.

The episode explores the differences between residential and commercial cleaning roles, the traits that actually predict success—such as conscientiousness and coachability—and how AI-assisted recruiting can help connect assessment data with real-world performance. Ye also addresses common concerns around technology, emphasizing transparency, fairness, and the importance of giving candidates a choice in how they’re evaluated

Rather than replacing human judgment, Ye explains how AI can support smarter, faster, and more reliable hiring decisions—especially in an industry where reliability, adaptability, and real-world performance matter more than polished resumes.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!