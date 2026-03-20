Second Annual ISSA VEO Conference Goes to Dallas

March 20, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ISSA VEO 2026

The second annual ISSA VEO Conference will take place Sept. 28 to 29 in downtown Dallas.

VEO—Visión. Empeño. Oportunidad.—empowers Hispanic professionals in the cleaning and facility solutions industry by supporting business success, developing talent, and cultivating the next generation of leaders. It’s a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside peers shaping the future of our industry.

This conference is the cornerstone of the VEO experience—building on the energy, impact, and success of 2025. It’s where community turns into momentum, where leaders rise, connections deepen, and inspiration carries forward through business advancement, workforce development, and industry representation all year long.

This movement addresses a critical need within the facilities and cleaning solutions industry: 70% of the front-line cleaning workforce is Hispanic. VEO creates pathways for leadership mobility, career growth, and business empowerment.

Here’s what makes the VEO Conference special:

  •         Actionable professional development led by respected industry leaders.
  •         Practical sessions you can immediately apply to your business or operations.
  •         Meaningful networking with peers, mentors, and partners from across the industry.
  •         A powerful community experience celebrating leadership, culture, and opportunity.

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

InClean 2026

ISSA’s INCLEAN February/March/April Edition is Now Online

ISSA / News
March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management

Read the March/April 2026 Issue of CMM Online

ISSA / News
ISSA Today

Read the March/April ISSA Today Digital Issue

ISSA / News
ISSA Scholars

ISSA Charities Opens ISSA Scholars 2026-2027 Application

ISSA / News
January/February CMM

Check Out the January/February 2026 Issue of CMM Online

ISSA / News
ISSA

ISSA’s Video Strategy Drives Record Reach in 2025

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...