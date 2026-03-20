Second Annual ISSA VEO Conference Goes to Dallas

The second annual ISSA VEO Conference will take place Sept. 28 to 29 in downtown Dallas.

VEO—Visión. Empeño. Oportunidad.—empowers Hispanic professionals in the cleaning and facility solutions industry by supporting business success, developing talent, and cultivating the next generation of leaders. It’s a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside peers shaping the future of our industry.

This conference is the cornerstone of the VEO experience—building on the energy, impact, and success of 2025. It’s where community turns into momentum, where leaders rise, connections deepen, and inspiration carries forward through business advancement, workforce development, and industry representation all year long.

This movement addresses a critical need within the facilities and cleaning solutions industry: 70% of the front-line cleaning workforce is Hispanic. VEO creates pathways for leadership mobility, career growth, and business empowerment.

Here’s what makes the VEO Conference special:

Actionable professional development led by respected industry leaders.

Practical sessions you can immediately apply to your business or operations.

Meaningful networking with peers, mentors, and partners from across the industry.

A powerful community experience celebrating leadership, culture, and opportunity.

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.