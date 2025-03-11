Rotobrush Expands Line With BrushBeast DR Black & Red Editions

Rotobrush is making history with its largest product launch ever, unveiling the BrushBeast DR Black Edition, BrushBeast DR Red Edition, and the redesigned SpeedTray Carrier. These new innovations are designed to give contractors more control, greater efficiency, and unmatched performance on every job.

For decades, Rotobrush has led the air duct cleaning industry, continuously pushing the boundaries of technology and providing solutions that empower HVAC professionals, restoration companies, and home service providers. From brush-and-vac systems to negative air machines, dryer vent cleaning equipment, insulation blowing, and video inspection cameras, Rotobrush ensures that contractors have the tools they need to expand their services and grow their businesses on their own terms.

“This launch isn’t just about new machines- it’s about giving contractors the most advanced, flexible, and powerful solutions available,” said Bob Elledge, Rotobrush CEO and president. “We’ve built equipment that delivers industry-leading performance, ultimate portability, and innovative features that make every job easier. With Rotobrush, contractors aren’t limited- they have the power to choose the best solution for their business.”

The Most Powerful Brush & Vacuum Machine in Rotobrush History – The BrushBeast DR Black Edition

Engineered for professionals who demand the best, the BrushBeast DR Black Edition delivers unrivaled suction power and cutting-edge technology to tackle even the toughest jobs.

Four adjustable brush speeds (250, 325, 400, and 500 RPM) – Customizable for any duct type, including delicate flex ducts.

Four ultra-powerful vacuum motors – Delivering 20% more suction than the original DR, making it the most powerful system in Rotobrush history for deeper cleans and faster results.

Power, Portability, and Precision – The BrushBeast DR Red Edition

Built for efficiency, maneuverability, and single-technician operation, the BrushBeast DR Red Edition is the perfect balance of power and convenience.

40% more power than the aiR+ model for superior cleaning performance.

Dual high-performance vacuum motors – Delivers exceptional suction strength in a lightweight, compact design.

Single power cord operation – Simplifies setup with no need for multiple outlets.

The Next Evolution in Portability – The Redesigned SpeedTray Carrier

Designed to streamline workflow and enhance efficiency, the new SpeedTray Carrier ensures seamless transport, setup, and organization.

Foldable arms – Allows for quick, hassle-free pod removal.

Height-adjustable, retractable handle – Provides comfort and control for effortless movement.

Built-in magnets & cord-wrap knobs – Keeps tools and cords secure and organized for maximum efficiency.

This Is More Than a Launch—It’s a Revolution

For more information on the BrushBeast DR Black Edition, BrushBeast DR Red Edition, the redesigned SpeedTray Carrier, or any Rotobrush equipment, click here or call 1-800-535-3878.