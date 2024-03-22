Romexterra Co-Founder Announces Release of First Book

March 22, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Restoration Millionaire

Alex Duta, co-founder of Romexterra, a Chicago-based fire and water restoration company, and developer of restoration industry software Albi, recently announced the release of his first book, Restoration Millionaire: Transforming Challenges into Success in the Restoration Industry.

According to a recent news release, the book culminates Duta’s journey from personal struggles to leading an eight-figure restoration company and offers readers an insider’s perspective on the industry.

“I wrote this book to help restoration entrepreneurs avoid the reactive rollercoaster—the constant ups and downs and the swarm of problems that always keep stacking up,” said Duta. “Hustlers fail at scale and, since I know what it’s like to be stuck in the trenches of restoration, I wanted to shed light on where most companies fail and how to avoid it.”

To order the book, visit restorationmillionaire.com. To learn more about Duta and his businesses, visit alexduta.com, romexterrarestoration.com, and albiware.com .

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA ICW - RGB - Full Color

Celebrate International Cleaning Week With ISSA

Cleaning / ISSA / News
CallRail-Jobber partnership

CallRail and Jobber Announce New Integration

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Golden trophy awards

ABC Announces Award Winners

Awards / News
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

Participate in the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey [Special Prize Opportunity!]

Industry Research / News
Marketing concept

Online Poll: How Would You Describe Your Marketing Efforts?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Credit card purchase

2024 Consumer Debt Off to a Bad Start

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...