Romexterra Co-Founder Announces Release of First Book

Alex Duta, co-founder of Romexterra, a Chicago-based fire and water restoration company, and developer of restoration industry software Albi, recently announced the release of his first book, Restoration Millionaire: Transforming Challenges into Success in the Restoration Industry.

According to a recent news release, the book culminates Duta’s journey from personal struggles to leading an eight-figure restoration company and offers readers an insider’s perspective on the industry.

“I wrote this book to help restoration entrepreneurs avoid the reactive rollercoaster—the constant ups and downs and the swarm of problems that always keep stacking up,” said Duta. “Hustlers fail at scale and, since I know what it’s like to be stuck in the trenches of restoration, I wanted to shed light on where most companies fail and how to avoid it.”

To order the book, visit restorationmillionaire.com. To learn more about Duta and his businesses, visit alexduta.com, romexterrarestoration.com, and albiware.com .