AnswerForce Wins RIA Contractor’s Choice Award for Third Year Straight

April 30, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Shanna Ross, Senior Account Executive for AnswerForce.
Shanna Ross, senior account executive for AnswerForce, at RIA 2026

AnswerForce, a 24/7 live answering platform for the home services industry, has been honored by the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) for the third consecutive year. The platform has now been honored with the RIA Contractor’s Choice Award in 2024, 2025, and 2026, cementing its stature as a trusted partner for property restoration experts.

A recognized RIA partner, AnswerForce received the award at the 2026 International Restoration Convention and Industry Expo, held April 27-29 in Savannah, Georgia. The Contractor’s Choice Awards recognize innovative products and services that empower restoration professionals to better serve their clients. Winners are selected through a voting process by restoration industry professionals.

“This award underscores how AnswerForce has always prioritized human connection, which is essential to the restoration industry,” said Shanna Ross, AnswerForce senior account executive. “When homeowners have experienced a catastrophic loss, they want to talk with a real human who can empathize with them, not an automated system. That’s exactly the service we provide to restoration professionals, allowing them to serve their clientele with compassion and understanding.”

AnswerForce provides restoration service providers, along with other service-based businesses, with a combination of robust technology and human operators, allowing them to capture leads and field inquiries around the clock.

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