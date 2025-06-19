Rick Aranda and Shawn Bisaillon Join the HydraMaster Customer Service Team

Bob Beard, HydraMaster CEO, added two recognized industry leaders to the HydraMaster team. Rick Aranda joins the company as a truckmount sales specialist. Aranda’s career spans over 34 years in all aspects of truckmounts including design, building, installation, sales and service. He most recently served as a truckmount specialist for a national distributor, specializing in fitting the perfect truckmount for each client. Prior to that he served as a research assistant for one of the largest restoration franchise groups and an equipment specialist for a leading truckmount manufacturer.

“Rick is recognized thoughout our industry for his unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to help cleaning and restoration companies find the perfect truckmount for their needs,” Beard said.

“I am excited to join Bob Beard and the HydraMaster team because they share my passion and 100% commitment to quality products, service and support,” Aranda said. “HydraMaster is on the rise and I look forward to being part of it.”

Shawn Bisaillon joins HydraMaster as its cleaning and chemical specialist. Bisaillon’s 33 plus years industry experience as not only a successful owner of a Denver-based floor cleaning and restoration business, but is also known as the “Forensic Cleaning Coach” offering IICRC Certified classes and consulting services to professional cleaning and restoration companies, flooring manufacturers, and industry events.

“Shawn will be a major part of industry outreach while driving our new Mobile Demonstration Center across the country visiting and training both end-users and distributors how to conquer their greatest cleaning, spotting, and deodorizing challenges using the suite of HydraMaster machines, chemicals and accessories,” Beard said.

“I am thrilled that HydraMaster shares my vision for bringing solutions directly to the customer and look forward to traveling the country in the HydraMobile RV while hauling the decked out Mobile Demonstration Center trailer,” Bisaillon said. “I look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones while sharing how the amazing lineup of HydraMaster equipment, tools, and chemical solutions can conquer their most challenging jobs and add dollars to their bottom line.”

“The addition of Rick and Shawn is one more step in our commitment to be the best,” Beard said. “Despite tariffs and other industry wide uncertainties, here at HydraMaster, we remain bullish and ‘in it to win it’ alongside our industry partners and customers.”