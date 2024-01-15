RIA Announces Industry Awards Call for Entries

Golden trophy awards

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) recently announced its call for entries for its Industry Awards, which will be presented during the RIA 2024 International Convention and Industry Expo, taking place April 8–10 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas.

The following two of awards are now open for applications:

The RIA Phoenix Awards

The RIA Phoenix Awards for Innovation in Restoration and Reconstruction recognize high achievement in the area of disaster restoration. The submission process is completely electronic. To apply, click here.

The RIA Pete Consigli Educational Scholarships

The RIA Pete Consigli Educational Scholarships promote education and excellence in the cleaning and restoration industry. As part of the award, scholarship recipients will receive one free designation certification course (ERS, CLS, FLS, or WLS) of their choice. To apply, click here.

