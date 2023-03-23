Restoration Companies Recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises Ranking
Entrepreneur’s 2023 list for the fastest-growing franchises was recently released, and when it comes to the restoration industry, some of the biggest and best brands were recognized. Below is a list of the restoration brands acknowledged as part of the feature. To view the full list, take a look at the ranking on Entrepreneur.
|F500 RANK/ FRANCHISE NAME
|
United Water Restoration Group
|
Water, fire, and mold restoration
|
$122K – $508K
|
# 84
PuroClean
|
Property damage restoration and remediation
|
$89K – $232K
|
# 16
Servpro
|
Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
|
$217K – $271K
|
|
# 94
ServiceMaster Restore
|
Commercial/residential disaster restoration
|
$253K – $359K
|
# 109
Paul Davis Restoration
|
Insurance restoration
|
$192K – $517K
|
# 132
Rainbow Restoration
|
Indoor cleaning and restoration
|
$157K – $261K
|
# 153
1-800 Water Damage
|
Property restoration
|
$51K – $295K
|
# 333
All Dry Services
|
Water and mold remediation and restoration
|
$87K – $212K
|
# 366
Rytech Restoration
|
Water, mold, fire, and smoke restoration; Covid-19 sanitation
|
$135K – $171K
|
# 444
AdvantaClean
|
Residential and commercial restoration services
|
$167K – $258K
|
# 467
Prism Specialties
|
Restoration of electronics, textiles, documents, and artwork
|
$167K – $552K
