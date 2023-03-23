Restoration Companies Recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises Ranking

March 23, 2023Cleanfax Staff
fastest-growing franchise 2023

Entrepreneur’s 2023 list for the fastest-growing franchises was recently released, and when it comes to the restoration industry, some of the biggest and best brands were recognized. Below is a list of the restoration brands acknowledged as part of the feature. To view the full list, take a look at the ranking on Entrepreneur.

F500 RANK/ FRANCHISE NAME

United Water Restoration Group
# 84

PuroClean
# 16

Servpro

# 94

ServiceMaster Restore

# 109

Paul Davis Restoration

# 132

Rainbow Restoration

# 153

1-800 Water Damage

# 333

All Dry Services

# 366

Rytech Restoration

# 444

AdvantaClean

# 467

Prism Specialties

 

