Restoration Builders Hires New National Recruiting Director

February 29, 2024
Working on roof

Residential and commercial roofing and construction contractor company Restoration Builders, Inc., recently announced the hiring of John Paul Dumas Sr. to national recruiting director, as reported by citybiz.co.

According to the article, Dumas will use his new role to develop talent acquisition strategies,  partnerships, and recruitment initiatives for the company.

“We are delighted to welcome John Paul Dumas Sr. to the Restoration Builders family,” said John Lorenz, Restoration Builders chairman and CEO. “We have a deep commitment to finding exceptional people, then providing the leadership, training, and support they need to thrive. Mr. Dumas’ background and skills align perfectly with those values. His leadership will be instrumental in identifying and nurturing top talent as we continue to grow and serve our clients with excellence.”

In similar news, Restoration Builders also announced via its company website the recent promotion of Keith LaVoie to vice president of residential operations.

“We are thrilled to have Keith LaVoie join our executive team as vice president of residential operations,” stated Lorenz. “Keith’s vast experience and industry knowledge make him an invaluable asset to our organization. His proven track record of delivering exceptional results aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.” 

For more information, visit restorbuilders.com.

