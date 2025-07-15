Reinventing the Manager: Lessons from the Bossholes® (ISSA Show Sneak Peek)

Are outdated leadership practices holding your organization back?

In this ISSA Show North America 2025 Sneak Peek, Jeff Cross, media director with ISSA, interviews John Broer, the co-founder of Real.Good.Ventures, and self-proclaimed “Bosshole® Prevention Specialist,” to explore how companies can rethink the way they promote and support managers.

Brower introduces the concept of the “Bosshole Zone,” a state managers fall into when they’re thrown into leadership roles without preparation, support, or clear development paths. His upcoming ISSA Show session, “Reinventing the Manager: Lessons from the Bossholes®,” promises to challenge traditional command-and-control approaches and offer a fresh model rooted in coaching, emotional intelligence, and team development.

Whether you’re in a management role, training leaders, or simply passionate about building healthier workplace cultures, this conversation offers a compelling preview of what’s to come in Las Vegas.

Learn more and register for ISSA Show North America 2025, click here.