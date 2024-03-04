Registration Opens for ISSA Hygieia Networking & Leadership Conference in Canada

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, join the ISSA Hygieia Network for its upcoming networking and leadership conference—Workplace Allies: The Power of Having Someone in Your Corner. This information-packed conference, which includes a networking reception, will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Delta Hotels Toronto Mississauga in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

“We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming networking and leadership conference,” said ISSA Hygieia Network Program Director Dr. Felicia Townsend. “We invite people to come and learn about the significance of workplace relationships and creating allyships through discussions led by our phenomenal lineup of speakers.”

Attendees will gain new strategies on how to become better advocates and supporters of employees from every level in the organization. Additionally, they gain insights into how they can make their organizations more inclusive for everyone to thrive and discover how securing mentors, sponsors and peer relationships can help them reach their goals.

“We’re especially honored to have Karen Craggs-Milne, CEO of Conscious Equality Inc., to present her workshop, Turning Good Intentions into Real Impact: Gender Equality and Allyship at Work,” added Townsend. “This will be a great opportunity for attendees to learn what it takes to achieve gender equality and how to promote allyship within the cleaning industry.”

Other guest speakers include:

Lori Armitage, Canadian Sales Manager Strategic Accounts – Essity

Jenny Lawson, Director of Human Resources – Bunzl Canada

Tom Fournier, Chair – ISSA Canada’s Distributor Council

Shannon Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing – Dustbane Products Ltd.

This conference is sponsored by Dustbane and SC Johnson Professional with supporting sponsors: Bunzl, Balpex, Carrousel, Cascades Pro, Larose ,and Tork. Registration is open now, with pricing starting at US$89 for ISSA Members and US$119 for nonmembers.

To learn more and register, visit events.issa.com/events/hygieia-networking-conference-ontario-2024/.