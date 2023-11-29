Registration Opens for 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit and Fly-In

Registration is now open for the 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, the premier Capitol Hill fly-in event for the cleaning industry, April 10-11 in Washington, D.C. ISSA is co-hosting next year’s summit with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry.

On the first day of this signature advocacy event, participants will get the “inside scoop” on the key public policy issues facing their business and industry, including labor and supply chain challenges, cleaning product regulations, promoting healthy workplaces, ending period poverty, and more. They also will receive training on how to be an effective Advocate for Clean, get an insider perspective on the 2024 elections, and network with leaders from across the cleaning industry. On the second day, participants will apply their new knowledge and skills by heading to Capitol Hill to meet with their congressional delegation to advance the industry.

“With the split control of Congress by razor-thin margins, growing governmental oversight of the cleaning industry, and an unpredictable economy, it’s imperative that our members make their voices heard in Washington, D.C., and share with lawmakers their firsthand accounts about how their businesses are essential to our nation’s health and economy,” said ISSA Director of Government Affairs John Nothdurft.

In 2023, the summit brought 78 attendees from 21 states, who visited nearly 90 congressional offices on Capitol Hill to advance the legislative priorities for the cleaning industry.

The 2024 summit will take place at the brand new Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C. Capitol Hill, walking distance to the U.S. Capitol. Attendance will include more than 100 industry leaders representing a cross section of the cleaning industry from manufacturers to distributors to cleaning service professionals.

“INDA is delighted to be partnering with ISSA to co-host the annual Clean Advocacy Summit” stated Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs at INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, “As an association representing the manufacturers of many cleaning products, such as wipes, and many other personal care products, we look forwarding to leveraging our partnership with ISSA to make this the most successful cleaning and nonwovens industry fly-in events to date.”

“The IICRC is excited to be a co-host of the ISSA’s Clean Advocacy Summit in 2024. We hope to see IICRC registrants and certified firms in attendance and look forward to advocating alongside industry stakeholders in Washington, D.C.,” added IICRC Chairman and President Carey Vermeulen.

“We need industry leaders to help us build on the success of our 2023 summit by attending this exclusive ISSA event and one-of-a-kind experience,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities for the summit, please contact John Nothdurft. For questions about the 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit, please contact ISSA Government Affairs Manager Stacy Seiden.