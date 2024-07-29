Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Health First—Cleaning for Health Verses Appearance and Smell

July 29, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Health First Webinar

As the industry advances in technology and innovation, the guiding principle of cleaning for health must remain in focus. A “health-first” approach ensures that building service contractors and in-house facility providers adopt cleaning strategies that protect building inhabitants.

Health First, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management, will provide strategies for starting—or enhancing—a cleaning for health program.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn:

  • The real-world definition of “cleaning for health.”
  • The scientific evidence that proves cleaning keeps building occupants healthy.
  • Cleaning strategies that allow you to focus on health as a priority.
  • The importance of including air quality improvement in your cleaning for health initiative.
  • Tips for identifying and preventing frequent cleaning oversights.
  • Methods for promoting cleaning for health concepts.

In addition, there will be a dedicated Q&A session where you can ask your toughest questions and get honest answers from our panelists, including:

  • Jeff Cross (moderator), ISSA Media Director
  • John Poole, ISSA CIMS Assessor
  • Kathy Tarnaski, Unit Director, Oakland University SSC Services for Education
  • Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) Senior Director
  • Tricia Holderman, Elite Facility Systems president and CEO

Register today and pose your question now or during the live webinar, brought to you by Dial Professional and Sofidel.

By registering, you also will receive a link to the recorded webinar after the live event has ended.

