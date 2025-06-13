Register Today for Our Free Webinar: From New Hire to Next Leader

June 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
From New Hire to Next Leader: Building Training Programs That Drive Retention & Career Growth

Join Cleanfax on Thursday, June 26, at 12 p.m. CT for an exciting webinar topic: From New Hire to Next Leader: Building Training Programs That Drive Retention & Career Growth.

A great first day is just the start—real success comes from a training program that keeps employees engaged, growing, and staying long-term. Learn how restoration companies can structure training to reduce turnover, accelerate skill-building, and create clear career paths.

By the end of this webinar, attendees will walk away with:

  1. A framework for building a training roadmap from onboarding to leadership development.
  2. Insights on how top restoration companies are investing in training to increase employee retention.
  3. Techniques to make training engaging for young workers so employees stay invested in their career growth.

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session so you can ask your most challenging questions. Bring them and get ready for real answers.

Register today, here! After the live event has ended, you will receive a link to the recorded webinar.

