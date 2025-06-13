Register Today for Our Free Webinar: From New Hire to Next Leader
Join Cleanfax on Thursday, June 26, at 12 p.m. CT for an exciting webinar topic: From New Hire to Next Leader: Building Training Programs That Drive Retention & Career Growth.
A great first day is just the start—real success comes from a training program that keeps employees engaged, growing, and staying long-term. Learn how restoration companies can structure training to reduce turnover, accelerate skill-building, and create clear career paths.
By the end of this webinar, attendees will walk away with:
- A framework for building a training roadmap from onboarding to leadership development.
- Insights on how top restoration companies are investing in training to increase employee retention.
- Techniques to make training engaging for young workers so employees stay invested in their career growth.
In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session so you can ask your most challenging questions. Bring them and get ready for real answers.
Register today, here! After the live event has ended, you will receive a link to the recorded webinar.