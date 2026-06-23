ATI Restoration Receives Inaugural Innovative Contractor of the Year Award for Los Angeles Wildfire Response

ATI Restoration (ATI) has been honored with the inaugural Innovative Contractor of the Year Award by Altimeter Solutions Group for its response to the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Presented at the annual ACCESS Conference in Orlando, Florida, the award recognizes ATI’s leadership, innovation, and operational excellence in helping communities recover from fire and smoke damage caused by the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires.

Following the fires, ATI mobilized one of the largest disaster recovery efforts in company history. More than 1,000 team members were deployed across Southern California to support over 500 residential and commercial recovery projects. Leveraging its seven Southern California offices and National Response Services (NRS) team, ATI established command centers near the hardest-hit communities and rapidly scaled resources to help property owners begin the recovery process.

As part of ATI’s broader wildfire recovery efforts, ATI worked alongside Altimeter Solutions Group, insurance carriers, and independent industrial hygienists to address post-fire contamination challenges affecting residential HVAC systems. Following established industry standards, including ACR, The NADCA Standard, and the ANSI/IICRC S590 Standard for HVAC assessment following fire events, ATI helped homeowners safely restore contaminated systems through specialized technical cleaning and rigorous third-party validation, often avoiding unnecessary replacement costs.

“Our teams demonstrated what ATI does best—responding quickly, scaling resources, and finding practical solutions to help people recover after disaster strikes,” said Jeremy Jenkins, ATI Restoration vice president of managed repair programs. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams who mobilized across Southern California to help homeowners, businesses, and communities recover from the historic Eaton and Palisades Fires.”

“ATI’s response to the Los Angeles wildfires exemplified innovation at scale,” said Johnetta Johnson, Altimeter Solutions Group senior vice president of operations. “From mobilizing resources across the region to developing effective solutions for complex restoration challenges, ATI consistently delivered results for homeowners while maintaining exceptional quality and accountability.”

Beyond restoration services, ATI supported local recovery efforts through community outreach, educational webinars, donations to first responders and local charities, and the distribution of 10,000 N95 masks to impacted communities.

More than a year later, ATI continues to support homeowners and businesses as recovery efforts remain ongoing across portions of the affected region.

The recognition reinforces ATI’s commitment to helping communities recover from disasters through a combination of technical expertise, operational excellence, and compassionate service.

For a closer look at ATI’s wildfire recovery efforts and the work that led to this recognition, watch the award video here.