Brooke Shields to Host New Season of ‘Hearts of Heroes’ Produced by Belfor Property Restoration

The Emmy®-nominated weekly series Hearts of Heroes, showcasing first responders and everyday heroes, returns next month for its eighth season with a new host–award-winning actress, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Brooke Shields.

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) announced that the eighth season of Hearts of Heroes, produced in an exclusive partnership with Belfor Property Restoration, will premiere July 11 and air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block (times may vary; check local listings).

Shields will be joined by the series’ long-time disaster-recovery expert, first-responder advocate, and Belfor Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen, to bring viewers compelling new stories featuring heroic rescues from across the country. Yellen brings his expertise to the series, adding context to stories and joining first responders during training sessions and demonstrations on the dangers rescuers face during life-threatening events.

Shields’ movie and television career includes more than 125 credits as an actor, producer and director. She currently stars in and executive produces the Acorn TV murder mystery series You’re Killing Me and recently returned to Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. A businesswoman and entrepreneur, Shields is the founder and CEO of Commence and has graced the covers of hundreds of publications, most notably Time Magazine as the “Face of the Eighties.”

Hearts of Heroes has earned a Parents’ Choice Award, a Daytime Emmy® nomination, and 63 international Telly Awards. Over its first seven seasons, the show has featured more than 750 first responders and rescuers, including police officers, firefighters, EMT professionals, military members and others, and nearly 220 stories involving extreme natural and manmade conditions. The show also has facilitated emotional reunions among friends and family members with their rescuers.

“Recognizing the heroism of our first responders is a lifelong passion for me and it’s humbling to be able to shine a spotlight on them,” Yellen said. “And we are grateful for our partners at HMPG who have helped provide an ideal platform to highlight these extraordinary men and women every weekend on ABC stations nationwide.”

“This series is about spotlighting life-saving information in a way that is impactful and memorable,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information (E/I). “We’re looking forward to having Brooke join Sheldon in telling these important stories.”