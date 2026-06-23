Brooke Shields to Host New Season of ‘Hearts of Heroes’ Produced by Belfor Property Restoration

June 23, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Sheldon Yellen and Brooke Shields will host the eighth season of Hearts of Heroes
Sheldon Yellen and Brooke Shields will host the eighth season of Hearts of Heroes

The Emmy®-nominated weekly series Hearts of Heroes, showcasing first responders and everyday heroes, returns next month for its eighth season with a new host–award-winning actress, New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Brooke Shields.

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) announced that the eighth season of Hearts of Heroes, produced in an exclusive partnership with Belfor Property Restoration, will premiere July 11 and air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block (times may vary; check local listings).

Shields will be joined by the series’ long-time disaster-recovery expert, first-responder advocate, and Belfor Property Restoration CEO Sheldon Yellen, to bring viewers compelling new stories featuring heroic rescues from across the country. Yellen brings his expertise to the series, adding context to stories and joining first responders during training sessions and demonstrations on the dangers rescuers face during life-threatening events.

Shields’ movie and television career includes more than 125 credits as an actor, producer and director. She currently stars in and executive produces the Acorn TV murder mystery series You’re Killing Me and recently returned to Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. A businesswoman and entrepreneur, Shields is the founder and CEO of Commence and has graced the covers of hundreds of publications, most notably Time Magazine as the “Face of the Eighties.”

Hearts of Heroes has earned a Parents’ Choice Award, a Daytime Emmy® nomination, and 63 international Telly Awards. Over its first seven seasons, the show has featured more than 750 first responders and rescuers, including police officers, firefighters, EMT professionals, military members and others, and nearly 220 stories involving extreme natural and manmade conditions. The show also has facilitated emotional reunions among friends and family members with their rescuers.

“Recognizing the heroism of our first responders is a lifelong passion for me and it’s humbling to be able to shine a spotlight on them,” Yellen said. “And we are grateful for our partners at HMPG who have helped provide an ideal platform to highlight these extraordinary men and women every weekend on ABC stations nationwide.”

“This series is about spotlighting life-saving information in a way that is impactful and memorable,” said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information (E/I).  “We’re looking forward to having Brooke join Sheldon in telling these important stories.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Albi

Albi Acquires Oak Estimates to Drive AI-Powered Estimating and Collections

Growth & Acquisitions / News / Products & Technologies
ATI Restoration truck in front of the LA wildfire damage

ATI Restoration Receives Inaugural Innovative Contractor of the Year Award for Los Angeles Wildfire Response

Awards / News
calling service

Most Would Rather Speak to a Person When Booking a Home Service

News
tornado

Illinois on Track for Most Twisters Ever in 2026

Disasters / News
Merritt Restoration

Merit Restorations Partners with Brenton Point Capital Partners to Fuel Expansion

News
ISSA Altus 2029

Recruiting, Retaining & Leading in 2026

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How important are entrance mats in keeping floors clean?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...