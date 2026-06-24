PuroClean Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence and Charts Its Next Chapter at International Convention

PuroClean celebrated its 25th anniversary at the brand’s Annual International Convention, held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The gathering united the PuroClean network under the theme “25 Years of Excellence: Legacy On The Move,” highlighting PuroClean’s continued growth and long term strategic direction. More than a celebration of this milestone anniversary, the Convention highlighted PuroClean’s accelerating momentum and the culture propelling its next chapter.

“We are proud to bring our Franchise Owners, Home Office team members, and SPAR vendor partners together each year to learn, collaborate, and celebrate the accomplishments that continue to move our brand forward,” said Steve White, PuroClean President. “As we celebrate 25 years of excellence, this year’s Convention reinforced that our legacy continues to be built through continuous growth, innovation, and a shared commitment to serving our customers and communities. The energy, ideas, and engagement throughout the week demonstrated the strength of our network and the shared vision driving PuroClean into the future.”

A major theme throughout the 2026 Convention was PuroClean’s long term strategic vision and the investments being made to support the next generation of Franchise Owner success. White’s company update focused on helping Franchise Owners navigate a changing marketplace through collaboration, operational excellence, and consistent local engagement. In his Chairman’s Message, Mark W. Davis chairman and CEO, emphasized technology, training, business development, and industry leadership as key drivers of long-term growth. Together, the presentations reinforced the importance of empowering teams, investing in people, and embracing continuous improvement to strengthen businesses and support future success.

A Veteran Fireside Discussion featured Steve White, former U.S. Army Captain; Brigadier General (Ret.) Richard “Dick” Miller; and Major General (Ret.) Cornell A. Wilson Jr. The conversation explored the leadership values that define PuroClean’s culture and commitment to service.

Commandant Robert Middleton, U.S. Marine veteran and recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal, attended the event as an honorary guest of Frank Torre.

Keynote speaker Mike Abrashoff, former U.S. Navy Commander and bestselling author of It’s Your Ship, expanded on this focus, offering actionable insights on empowering teams and accelerating performance across the network.

One of the Convention’s most memorable moments came when Chairman & CEO Mark W. Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre surprised two members of the PuroClean family with special recognition. White was inducted as the first member of the PuroClean Hall of Fame and received the Rock Star Award, symbolized by a red electric guitar, while Chrissy VanderWyde, who has helped shape the organization since its earliest days, received the inaugural Beacon Award in recognition of the leadership, dedication, and guidance she has provided across the PuroClean network.

PuroSystems, PuroClean’s parent company, also announced the launch of a new brand, AccuGuard. AccuGuard will revolutionize the testing space by bringing mobile testing to the marketplace.

“On the Move Awards” Celebration

The On the Move Awards Celebration was a highlight of the convention, recognizing outstanding achievements within the PuroClean network. Some of the highest honors of the event included:

2025 Franchise of the Year: Jerral & Chrystal Ingle, PuroClean Restoration Services, Fort Payne, Alabama

Jerral & Chrystal Ingle, PuroClean Restoration Services, Fort Payne, Alabama 2025 Hot Shot: Omar Barahona Cuan & Jhonton Fornos, PuroClean of Norcross, Norcross, Georgia

Omar Barahona Cuan & Jhonton Fornos, PuroClean of Norcross, Norcross, Georgia 2025 Rookie of the Year: John Alessio & Shawn Kelly, PuroClean of Des Moines-Central, Ankeny, Iowa

John Alessio & Shawn Kelly, PuroClean of Des Moines-Central, Ankeny, Iowa 2025 Continuing Education Award: Thomas Maguire, PuroClean Restoration Rescuers, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Thomas Maguire, PuroClean Restoration Rescuers, Spartanburg, South Carolina 2025 Brand Promise Award: Joe Thomas & Anthony Ciotti, PuroClean of Howell, Howell, Michigan

Joe Thomas & Anthony Ciotti, PuroClean of Howell, Howell, Michigan 2025 On the Move Award: Alexandra Fajardo & David Acosta, PuroClean Restoration Services, Elmhurst, New York

Alexandra Fajardo & David Acosta, PuroClean Restoration Services, Elmhurst, New York 2025 PuroClean Cares Award: John Collins, PuroClean Property Restoration Services, Lees Summit, Colorado

John Collins, PuroClean Property Restoration Services, Lees Summit, Colorado 2025 Technician of the Year: Michael Niehous, PuroClean in Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Niehous, PuroClean in Charlotte, North Carolina BDR Performance Award : For the mitigation-only category, Aleigha Hamm, from PuroClean in Tucson, Arizona, and for the mitigation and reconstruction category, Dana Weiss from PuroClean in Caseyville, Illinois

: For the mitigation-only category, Aleigha Hamm, from PuroClean in Tucson, Arizona, and for the mitigation and reconstruction category, Dana Weiss from PuroClean in Caseyville, Illinois 2025 SPAR Champion Award: Aramsco

“The only way to measure the success of our annual PuroClean International Convention is to talk to our franchise owners and vendor partners and listen to their comments. Based on the positive feedback we received regarding the education, the venue, the speakers, the entertainment, the food, the vendor partner engagement, the insurance partner participation, and most of all the friendship and fellowship we all shared, it was a tremendous success. What a wonderful way to celebrate PuroClean’s 25th year as a brand,” Davis said. “The educational sessions, networking opportunities, and awards celebration were a great reminder of the strength and commitment of our Franchise Owner community. Frank Torre and I, along with the entire leadership team, remain focused on supporting the continued growth of the brand. We will continue investing in technology and innovation, embracing the RIA’s Code of Ethics defining the Ethical Restorer, and upholding the values of servant leadership and Relentless Customer Service that define PuroClean’s culture, including our long-standing commitment to veterans. We look forward to building on the momentum that will carry PuroClean into our next 25 years.”