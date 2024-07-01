Register Today for ISSA Show North America 2024

ISSA Show North America, the largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to the worldwide industrial, commercial and residential cleaning and facilities industries, opens registration for the upcoming annual gathering (November 17-21 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas).

ISSA Show North America, organized by Informa Markets and sponsored by ISSA, convenes over 600 exhibitors from across the entire cleaning ecosystem to showcase the newest products, tools, equipment, and technologies. The event addresses the critical need to enhance safety, sustainability, and efficiency in global sectors including food and dining, hospitality, healthcare, and more.

The annual gathering, held in conjunction with the Building Service Contractors Association International’s (BSCAI) Contracting Success Conference, will bring a projected more than 14,000 registered professionals from over 80 countries, with first-time attendance expected to near 30% as observed at the 2023 event. The expansive reach and continued growth underscores ISSA Show North America as a vital touchpoint to gain hands-on experience and education on new innovations, trends, and regulations in one of the most critical and indispensable industries in the world to better utilize resources to advance cleanliness.

One of ISSA Show North America’s greatest values to the market is the ability to deliver highly qualified business opportunities across a variety of market sectors every year,” remarks Ed Nichols, Lead Director of ISSA Show North America. “Our industry partnerships allow us to bring a unique blend of distributors, suppliers and trusted brands together to utilize the most science-backed technology, research, and data, to source all kinds of solutions to regulatory, labor, sustainability, and operational efficiency challenges.”

North America has become the world’s largest cleaning industry market, significantly contributing to the international market, which is forecasted to reach US$729.47 billion worldwide by 2033. As this space expands, software continues to optimize automated processes to meet demand. New technologies showcased at the ISSA Show North America, such as artificial intelligence (AI) assisted clean tech, autonomous AI-integrated service robots, and automated maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) programs, are enhancing performance.

The surplus 170 educational sessions, covering business development, sustainability, career development, and facility operations and management will provide valuable insights for the hospitality, healthcare, residential, commercial and industrial cleaning sectors. These sessions will share best practices, solutions and success strategies to deliver high-quality services, tailored to each sector. Specialized courses for facility service professionals, housekeeping management, facility supply sales, and residential cleaners will also address labor law compliance, informing the industry about regulations impacting cleaning companies, improving the quality and safety of cleaning services.

“ISSA Show North America is the single most important event in the cleaning and facility solutions industry,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We’re excited to build on last year’s successful show and welcome back the entire industry to the fantastic Mandalay Bay Convention Center this November to elevate their knowledge, expand their network, and explore the latest innovative cleaning products and solutions.”

Top-tier leading brands confirmed to attend include 3M Commercial Solutions Division, AmerCare Royal, Aztec Products, Bissell BigGreen Commercial, Clorox Pro, Ecolab Inc., Georgia-Pacific Pro, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Nilfisk, Procter & Gamble Professional, Rubbermaid Commercial Products Inc., Sanitaire, SC Johnson Professional, Sofidel Group, Spartan Chemical Co. Inc., Sunbelt Rentals, and Tork, an Essity brand.

ISSA Show North America registration is open now. To attend the much-anticipated show this November, please register at www.issashow.com.