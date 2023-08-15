Register Now for ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA Show North America 2023 is your leading resource for information, education, innovation, networking, and commercial opportunities for professionals within the worldwide cleaning industry.

This year’s event will be taking place November 13–16 in Las Vegas, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

In this ISSA Industry Alert, Ed Nichols, ISSA Show North America Director, shares more about this tremendous opportunity to improve your career, better manage your organization, meet industry leaders, and learn about the latest cleaning technology.

To learn more about ISSA Show North America, watch the video below. The event is coming up fast, so don’t miss out! Click here to register today!

Click and Watch: