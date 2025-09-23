Register for Restoration Made Simple’s Owners Workshop

September 23, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Salt Lake City 800x533

Registration is now open for Restoration Made Simple’s upcoming Owners Workshop on Nov. 3 and 4 in Salt Lake City.

The two-day event is designed to deliver practical tools to help restoration business owners grow, streamline operations, and stay ahead in a competitive market. In addition to expert-led sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading industry vendors showcasing the latest innovations, tools, and technologies.

The workshop will also feature a keynote appearance by Dave Nielsen, former CEO of Overstock.com and Bed Bath & Beyond, who will offer attendees an opportunity to learn from a seasoned executive with a proven record of leadership and business growth.

Register before Oct. 19 for early-bird admission. Click here for more information.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Appoints Josh Greear as Chief Financial Officer

New Hires and Appointments / News
Mark Minasian

BluSky Restoration Appoints Mark Minasian CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Adopt a Classroom 800x533

PuroClean Empowers Educators Through Adopt a Classroom Campaign

Community Outreach / News
Young male student writes information from portable net-book while prepare for lectures in University campus,hipster man working on laptop computer while sitting in cafe,vintage color,selective focus

New Standard Published: ANSI/IICRC S900 Standard for Professional Remediation

Business Management & Operations / News
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA Reveals 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders

ISSA / News
in door air quality check. measuring dust particles in the air. harmful PM 2.5 (particulate matter) small dirty dust harmful to health. unhealthy working environment in a building.

Researchers Improve IAQ With Upgrades to Sensors That Detect Formaldehyde

Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...