Register for Restoration Made Simple’s Owners Workshop

Registration is now open for Restoration Made Simple’s upcoming Owners Workshop on Nov. 3 and 4 in Salt Lake City.

The two-day event is designed to deliver practical tools to help restoration business owners grow, streamline operations, and stay ahead in a competitive market. In addition to expert-led sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading industry vendors showcasing the latest innovations, tools, and technologies.

The workshop will also feature a keynote appearance by Dave Nielsen, former CEO of Overstock.com and Bed Bath & Beyond, who will offer attendees an opportunity to learn from a seasoned executive with a proven record of leadership and business growth.

Register before Oct. 19 for early-bird admission. Click here for more information.