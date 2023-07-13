Record-Setting Floods Cause Damage in New York and Vermont

July 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Flooding

The states of New York and Vermont are currently cleaning up from widespread damage due to record-setting floods that hit earlier in the week, as reported by WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

“They’re calling this a 1,000-year event,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said of the flooding of the lower Hudson Valley, an area which had been declared a state of emergency. “It’s only the second time ever that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency; the last time was Hurricane Ida.”

According to the article, the storm had already cost tens of millions of U.S. dollars as of Tuesday.

“We have $4.2 billion from our Climate Act, which is also bringing money to communities to help build up that climate resiliency,” said Hochul, in regards to financial help. “This is my definition of what climate resiliency looks like; we have to build up the infrastructure in our small most vulnerable communities.”

According to CNN, a 35-year-old woman in New York on Sunday died after being swept away by floodwater as she tried to flee her home.

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Vermont Governor Phil Scott told CNN and other reporters on Tuesday.

