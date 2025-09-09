Read the September/October ISSA Today Digital Issue
ISSA Today’s September/October 2025 digital issue is now available. In this issue, you’ll find insights to help you stay ahead of industry shifts. Discover why robotic cleaning has finally reached its tipping point, how cleaning professionals are shaping policy through advocacy, and what new survey data reveals about menstrual care in facilities. Learn how to turn technical expertise into new income, why continuous improvement beats appearances every time, and how to manage rising business costs. Plus, don’t miss the inspiring Member Spotlight on Kelsan—a 75-year journey of values driving success. It’s all inside!
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
- Straight Talk: Subcontracting Smarts.
- President’s Message: Charting the Course.
- ISSA in Action! An inside look at what ISSA is doing for its members today.
- The Road to Clean: Your clean career upgrade is waiting at ISSA Show North America 2025.
- Turning Expertise Into Income: How professionals can monetize their skills as assessors.
- The 3 Ps of Advocacy: See how cleaning professionals are shaping policy in Washington.
- Inside the Data: Survey results reveal gaps and opportunities in menstrual care for facilities.
- Continuous Improvement: Why moving beyond appearances is the only path to real success.
- Crossing the Chasm: Robotic cleaning isn’t the future—it’s here, and it’s scaling fast.
- The Cost of Doing Business: Why rising prices demand smarter strategies, not panic cuts.
- Member Spotlight on Kelsan: Celebrating 75 years of growth, values, and long-term success.
View the Table of Contents to see all that’s available in this issue.
Keep up-to-date with industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.
Access the archives of previous issues of ISSA Today magazine.
Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of ISSA Today magazine!