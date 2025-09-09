Read the September/October ISSA Today Digital Issue

ISSA Today’s September/October 2025 digital issue is now available. In this issue, you’ll find insights to help you stay ahead of industry shifts. Discover why robotic cleaning has finally reached its tipping point, how cleaning professionals are shaping policy through advocacy, and what new survey data reveals about menstrual care in facilities. Learn how to turn technical expertise into new income, why continuous improvement beats appearances every time, and how to manage rising business costs. Plus, don’t miss the inspiring Member Spotlight on Kelsan—a 75-year journey of values driving success. It’s all inside!

