Read the September/October 2025 Issue of CMM Online
The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.
This edition focuses on fire prevention, revealing the top facility zones at risk of flames and providing tips for avoiding fires in these areas, including commercial kitchen exhaust systems. It offers a sneak peek into education sessions and networking opportunities at ISSA Show North America 2025 and shares results of a survey on menstrual product accessibility in public facilities. The newest CMM edition also gives best practices on securing emergency preparedness equipment, landscaping during all four seasons, choosing safer cleaning products, and removing dust.
Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:
Extinguish Facility Fire Hazards
Five building areas at extra risk of flames
Seek a Partnership When Planning for Natural Disasters
How rental can help with emergency preparedness and response
Mind Your Dust
Managing small particles creates big benefits
The Road to Clean Leads to Las Vegas
Your cleaning career upgrade is at ISSA Show North America 2025
Accessing Menstrual Care Products Away From Home
Period poverty survey examines product availability in public facilities
Commercial Cleaning Bidding 101
How to price jobs to win the bid and stay profitable
Putting Safer Choice Products to the Test
Cleaning products can deliver measurable wins for people, performance, and the planet
This October, Examine Your Kitchen Exhaust System
Focus on fire prevention during Fire Safety Awareness Month and all year long
Year-Round Grounds Maintenance
A strategic landscaping guide for commercial properties
Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a showcase of products and services worth seeing at ISSA Show North America 2025.