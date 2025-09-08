Read the September/October 2025 Issue of CMM Online

The September/October issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition focuses on fire prevention, revealing the top facility zones at risk of flames and providing tips for avoiding fires in these areas, including commercial kitchen exhaust systems. It offers a sneak peek into education sessions and networking opportunities at ISSA Show North America 2025 and shares results of a survey on menstrual product accessibility in public facilities. The newest CMM edition also gives best practices on securing emergency preparedness equipment, landscaping during all four seasons, choosing safer cleaning products, and removing dust.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Extinguish Facility Fire Hazards

Five building areas at extra risk of flames

Seek a Partnership When Planning for Natural Disasters

How rental can help with emergency preparedness and response

Mind Your Dust

Managing small particles creates big benefits

The Road to Clean Leads to Las Vegas

Your cleaning career upgrade is at ISSA Show North America 2025

Accessing Menstrual Care Products Away From Home

Period poverty survey examines product availability in public facilities

Commercial Cleaning Bidding 101

How to price jobs to win the bid and stay profitable

Putting Safer Choice Products to the Test

Cleaning products can deliver measurable wins for people, performance, and the planet

This October, Examine Your Kitchen Exhaust System

Focus on fire prevention during Fire Safety Awareness Month and all year long

Year-Round Grounds Maintenance

A strategic landscaping guide for commercial properties

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including a showcase of products and services worth seeing at ISSA Show North America 2025.