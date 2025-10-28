Read the November/December 2025 Issue of CMM Online

The November/December issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

This edition has its finger on the pulse of contract cleaning companies with a detailed report on their operations, plans, and top issues revealed through CMM’s 2025 Building Service Contractor (BSC) survey. It explores methods for keeping night shift crews safe, and training techniques to keep all cleaning employees motivated and engaged. The newest CMM edition also offers best practices that will help readers eliminate common facility problems such as bad odors, pest infestations, and unhealthy indoor air quality.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

2025 Building Service Contractor Survey Report

How do you compare with BSC challenges, accomplishments, and priorities?

Working 6 to 2

Cleaners on the night shift face extra challenges

Think Holistically for Healthy Buildings

Connect cleaning and air quality for healthier indoor spaces

Look Beyond Price When Choosing a Pest Control Service

Ask eight questions to find a provider that meshes with your facility

What Facility Visitors Smell Shapes What They Think

Odor Control is More Than Masking Stinks

An Attentive Team Is a Hygienic Team

Three ways to make hygiene training engaging—and effective

Welcoming the Next Generation of Cleaners

How to attract millennial and Generation Z workers to the cleaning industry

The Do’s and Don’ts of Asset Management

Seven tips to organize your cleaning team’s equipment, schedules, and operations

Expertise Matters for Mold Assessment

Mold remediation protocols and partnerships lead the way to healthier indoor air

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including profiles of exhibitors at ISSA Show North America 2025.