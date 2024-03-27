Read the March-April 2024 Issue of CMM Online

The March/April issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) is now available in a digital format. This edition focuses on sustainability, explaining how cleaning contractors and distributors can help facility managers meet their environmental goals. It provides spring cleaning advice on pressure washing exteriors and setting up vacuuming routines indoors. A six-page spread reveals the challenges, opinions, and values of in-house service providers who responded to CMM’s 2024 In-House/Facility Management Benchmarking Survey.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Create Partnerships for Sustainability Success

Cleaning contractors and distributors hold the key to their customers’ environmental achievements

2024 CMM In-House/Facility Management Benchmarking Survey Report

Annual survey highlights trends, values, and challenges for in-house service professionals

Building a Happy and Loyal Cleaning Team

Eight employee retention strategies that work

Spray Away Winter’s Dirt and Grime

Choose wisely when selecting a pressure washer for your facility

Make Daily Vacuuming Part of Your Routine

Set up a vacuuming protocol using answers to these commonly asked questions

Facility Health and Infection Prevention Roundup

GBAC examines issues critical to facility managers this spring and beyond

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer including a sustainability showcase.