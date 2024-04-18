PuroClean’s Trudgen and Lohse Awarded with Distinguished 2024 MVP Award

April 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse

Keegan Trudgen and Tim Lohse of PuroClean of Wood Dale, Northbrook, Chicago, and Orland Park in Illinois, Waukesha and Green Bay in Wisconsin, Dallas and Coppell in Texas, and Waterford and Waterford Township in Michigan were recognized with the Spirit of Franchising Award by Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

“This MVP Award feels incredible, especially after being part of the PuroClean family since 1997,” Trudgen said. “It was always my dream to own a business, and PuroClean provided me with the perfect opportunity to help people in their time of need. Winning the Spirit of Franchising Award alongside my partner Tim means so much to both of us, and we’re excited to continue serving our community to the best of our abilities.”

“This recognition is truly a group effort,” Lohse said. “Together, we’ve built a company that really prioritizes both exceptional service and giving back to the community. This award is a testament to that commitment, and it’s an honor to share this achievement with Keegan.”

Ranked at the top of the INC. 5000 List consecutively in the last two years, Trudgen and Lohse serve as co-owners of PuroClean Disaster Services, with locations in ten cities throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, and Michigan. In 2023, the pair was once again recognized among PuroClean’s President’s Circle, an honor reserved for the top-performing franchises based on revenue, customer satisfaction, community involvement, and adherence to the highest quality standards. Remarkably, they have received this award every year since 2015.

