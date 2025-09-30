PuroClean Targets Expansion in Cincinnati and Tri-State Area

September 30, 2025
PuroClean Van

PuroClean disclosed plans to expand into the tri-state area of Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana as part of its growth strategy into underserved markets. With nine territories in the area, the brand is seeking local entrepreneurs to join its growing network to meet the region’s increasing demand for reliable property restoration services.

“The greater tri-state area is a thriving region that unfortunately continues to be impacted by storms and property emergencies,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We recognize the area’s demand for dedicated professionals who are committed to resolving these problems. Having recently opened our 500th location, we’re eager to find passionate local entrepreneurs in these markets to join us on our mission of providing quality care for home and business owners during their times of need.”

“There’s a tremendous opportunity across the tri-state area for people who are passionate about serving their local communities,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operations officer. “Our franchise owners are mission-driven, stepping in during times of crisis to restore homes and businesses, and providing a trusted lifeline when families need it most. We are dedicated to expanding our presence throughout this growing region.”

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs.

