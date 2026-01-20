PuroClean Rises in Ranking as Top 100 Franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®

PuroClean was recognized as one of the Top 500 Franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 47 years, The Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry. PuroClean ranked No. 91 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive year within the top 100 and tenth consecutive year appearing on the list.

For entrepreneurs seeking resilience, relevance, and real-world impact, PuroClean continues to stand apart.

“To once again be ranked in the top 100 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list shows the forward momentum PuroClean continues to build year after year,” said Steve White, PuroClean president. “This progress reflects the strength of our franchise system, the commitment of our Support Team, and the passion of our Franchise Owners who show up every day to serve their communities. As we continue to grow, our focus remains the same: delivering Relentless Customer Service, supporting our Franchise Owners, and helping families and businesses recover quickly from property damage.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network of more than 500 offices. Addressing water damage, fire damage, mold growth, and other property-related issues, PuroClean is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and restoring properties and peace of mind.

“Being recognized again as a top franchise reinforces why we continue to invest in the PuroClean brand,” said Christian Carpico, multi-unit PuroClean franchise owner. “Restoration and insurance work requires a high level of coordination and expertise, and PuroClean does an excellent job teaching operators the ropes, providing strong training and support, and fostering collaboration across the franchise network. That foundation gave us the confidence to secure a larger territory and expand once we had the right experience, team, and systems in place. It allows us to grow responsibly while protecting our customers, our carrier relationships, and our people when they need us most.”

In Entrepreneur’s effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

To view PuroClean in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13th.