PuroClean President/COO Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

September 7, 2023
Steve White

PuroClean, a national property restoration and remediation franchises, has announced that Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer (COO), is celebrating his tenth anniversary with the company this September.

A U.S. Army veteran and self-proclaimed “franchise guy,” White has doubled the number of franchise locations, tripled the average franchise unit sales, and quadrupled profitability and system-wide sales during his time with PuroClean. For the fifth year in a row, the brand is in the top 50 franchises for franchisee satisfaction with the annual Franchise Satisfaction Survey facilitated and ranked by Franchise Business Review.

“Steve White has been an incredible asset, mentor, and friend to everyone within the PuroClean family,” said Mark W. Davis, PuroClean chairman and CEO. “The work that he has accomplished in his tenure has been nothing short of extraordinary. Steve has taken this brand to new heights, and I am incredibly proud to be working alongside him to service as many customers as we can. We are all grateful for the work that he has accomplished, and we are excited to see where he will continue to take the company.”

“I am tremendously humble and proud of the work that I have done here at PuroClean,” said White. “I was admittedly apprehensive to accept the position of COO when I was first approached, but I would not change my experience for the world. The amazing people that I have met these past ten years are nothing short of incredible, and I am excited to be a part of an exceptional growing brand like PuroClean.”

 

