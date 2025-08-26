PuroClean Owner Nelson Rivera Featured on the TODAY Show

PuroClean stepped onto the national stage as one of the first responders in the wake of extreme flooding in New Jersey and Wisconsin this summer.

When historic flooding hit parts of New Jersey in July, Morristown franchise owner Nelson Rivera helped property owners recover and educated the nation on how to stay ahead of the next storm.

Rivera was recently featured in a national segment on NBC’s TODAY Show, where he shared timely, expert tips on preventing water damage before disaster strikes in an era of increasingly frequent and unpredictable weather patterns.

With years of experience responding to restoration disasters, Nelson and his family own and operate six PuroClean franchises—four in New Jersey, one in Hutto, Texas, and one owned in partnership with another PuroClean Franchise Owner in Eugene, Oregon.

According to the National Weather Service, as of mid-July, this year is already the second most active year on record for flash flood emergencies in the U.S.