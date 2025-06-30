PuroClean Names Los Angeles Restoration Franchise Owner as Rookie of the Year

California entrepreneur and local business owner, Andy Tai, of PuroClean of Rowland Heights, has been awarded the highly coveted Rookie of the Year Award at the Annual PuroClean International Convention, an honor given to the top-performing new franchise owner in their first year of operation. Tai earned this prestigious recognition after achieving the highest sales revenue among all new locations within their first 12 months of operation, a reflection of his extraordinary work ethic, business acumen, and dedication to his community.

“Wow! This feels amazing, thank you,” Tai said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without my amazing team, and I hope to bring one of them with me to the annual conference next year. Thanks to my amazing wife who has supported me since day one, to my RD’s, and to Bob Jordan, my mentor, who opened his door from day one and showed me everything. Also, a big thank you to my neighboring PuroClean. I’m just getting started on my journey as a franchisee with PuroClean and can’t wait for what the future has in store—so watch out!”

A first-generation American and seasoned entrepreneur, Tai brings a wealth of business experience and a relentless drive to his role as a PuroClean franchise owner. Born in Hong Kong and raised in Los Angeles, Tai has built multiple successful ventures spanning the auto industry, event sales, and real estate investment. A self-starter with a passion for customer service and community impact, he was drawn to property restoration after identifying a strong opportunity to combine his operational expertise with meaningful service.

In February 2023, Tai opened PuroClean of Rowland Heights with a mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality restoration services to families and businesses in one of the country’s largest and most dynamic counties. In less than a year, his team has earned a strong reputation for reliability, customer care, and fast, expert service during life’s most challenging moments.

“Andy is exactly the kind of franchise owner we look for at PuroClean,”said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “His passion for helping his community and his outstanding performance in his first year made him a stand-out choice when we were selecting this year’s recipient. We’re incredibly proud to recognize Andy’s achievements and thrilled to present him with our Rookie of the Year award. We can’t wait to see all the great work he continues to do.”