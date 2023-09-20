PuroClean Looks to Expand in Texas and Louisiana

September 20, 2023Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean logo

PuroClean, a Tamarac, Florida-based provider of water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup, has targeted Beaumont, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, as its next communities for growth.

According to a press release, the franchise brand is looking to secure multi-unit franchise owners in each location. According to its market research, PuroClean estimates the cities can support up to two new territories.

“The Beaumont/Lake Charles area has been a community at the top of our list for expansion for a while now,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We are seeking strategic franchise partners in this region as it continues to see a growing population with increased economic activity.”

