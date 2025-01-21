PuroClean Looks to Expand Across Tennessee

January 21, 2025Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean Van

PuroClean is actively seeking expansion opportunities in Tennessee, with multiple territories available in key cities, including MemphisNashville, and Knoxville. Currently, two territories are available in Memphis, three in Nashville, and four in Knoxville as the company looks to broaden its reach and meet the growing demand for property restoration services.

“Our expansion in Tennessee is a direct response to the increasing need for reliable property restoration services throughout the state,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “Whether it’s addressing major property disasters or helping homeowners with smaller-scale property damage, we are committed to providing expert care and extending our specialized services to more communities across the nation.”

Having already established a strong presence in several communities across Tennessee, PuroClean aims to further expand its reach, bringing its expertise in water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup services to new areas throughout the state.

In addition to serving homeowners, PuroClean provides comprehensive commercial services, including emergency preparedness, rapid stabilization, and restoration solutions to minimize business interruptions and protect assets.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our footprint in Tennessee as part of our broader franchise development growth strategy,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “We’re looking for entrepreneurs who are passionate about helping others and want to be part of a growing network that makes a real difference in people’s lives through property restoration.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the U.S. and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices. The brand is seeking potential franchise owners to join their growing network, including individuals in construction who may be looking to add a restoration component to their business.

