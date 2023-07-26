PuroClean Introduces ‘Flat Walter’ and ‘The Flats Summer Campaign’

Property restoration and remediation franchise company PuroClean has created a character—Flat Walter—to assist with morale and positivity on job sites.

Walter and The Flats Summer Campaign were inspired by the “Flat Stanley” concept, which began as a children’s book series and evolved into a literacy project that spanned the nation and beyond.

Flat Walter, also known as PuroClean’s version of Flat Stanley, and his family, The Flats, are the newest addition to the PuroClean family. According to a press release, Flat Walter is more than just a character—he is a symbol of the PuroClean brand, a source of motivation and inspiration, and a fun and engaging companion that follows team members on each and every project.

Alex Pericchi, PuroClean vice president of marketing and online learning, said that the “Flat Family” was inspired by PuroClean’s core values and culture of leadership, collaboration, and positivity.

“At PuroClean, we breathe a culture of servant leadership, extreme ownership, and active collaboration, where our franchise owners emerge as everyday superheroes, fearlessly entering people’s homes and businesses during their darkest hours to work wonders,” Pericchi said. “And so, the brilliant idea struck us—drawing inspiration from the iconic Flat Stanley, we created our own ‘Flat family’ of diverse PuroClean representatives.”

Pericchi said this initiative became a powerful tool that provided engaging visual content, humanized the brand, showcased PuroClean’s community involvement and goodwill, and most importantly, sparked user-generated content that captured the PuroClean ideal of turning a bad day into a much better one.

“From broken pipes and flooded basements to menacing mold or the aftermath of a fiery blaze that leaves properties full of foul smells and smoke, to the damage caused by biohazards, our dedicated franchise owners step up to the challenge and extend their helping hands,” Pericchi said. “However, our humble teams often shy away from the limelight, camera-shy while rescuing those in need. We felt compelled to show the world how thankful we are for our franchise owners and their teams, who selflessly serve our communities with top-notch restoration services.”

Pericchi said encouraging franchise owners and teams to snap pictures with the Flats at their jobs, community events, or anywhere representing PuroClean was a game-changer and boosted morale tenfold.

“This innovative initiative not only fosters team camaraderie but also fuels creativity, inspiring our locations to share stories of their invaluable work. It enables communities to grasp the true essence of the property disaster restoration industry and the immense value we bring to their lives,” Pericchi said. “I would encourage every restoration service to add a dash of positivity and fun to the worksite. It really goes a long way.”