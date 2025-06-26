PuroClean in New Jersey Named Franchise of the Year Again

PuroClean named its 2024 Franchise of the Year. For the second year in a row and within six years of first becoming eligible after completing the required two years in business, Nelson and Sujey Rivera, franchise owners of PuroClean of Morristown, New Jersey, have earned the prestigious title at the company’s annual international convention.

The Riveras, who co-own and operate PuroClean of Morristown, Livingston, Bloomfield, and Chester, New Jersey, as well as Eugene, Oregon, embody PuroClean’s commitment to support families and businesses through life’s unexpected emergencies. They’ve become a trusted name across New Jersey and beyond.

Over the years, the Riveras have built a remarkable reputation, earning multiple accolades for their service and performance, including the PuroClean Cares® Award for outstanding impact, the Brand Promise Award, and four consecutive invitations to the President’s Circle. Selected from nearly 500 franchise locations across North America, they’ve once again earned the network’s highest honor.

With more than $5 million in annual revenue and a 20% year-over-year growth rate, their business has become a model of operational excellence. The Franchise of the Year award recognizes exceptional achievement in multiple areas, including revenue growth, market penetration, profitability, and brand leadership.

“When we won this last year, a lot of people started calling us and asking for advice, which I couldn’t give. But the truth is, the reason we’re so successful has everything to do with the people in this room,” Nelson said. “My first job over $1 million came from Russell Benes, a fellow Franchise Owner. I was in Vermont with Darrel Depot and later Oregon with Ben Doebler, also Franchise Owners, and all the relationships I’ve built in this franchise got us to where we are. I’ll share this with all of you.”

Nelson Rivera’s story is one of service, resilience, and deep community roots. A proud Essex County resident since 1999, Nelson moved with his family to Newark before settling in Orange, where he began serving as a firefighter in 2009. Today, he continues to serve his community as the Deputy Fire Chief.

His introduction to PuroClean came in 2017 when he worked as a technician at a location in Livingston. Inspired by the company’s mission and recognizing an opportunity to make an even greater impact, Nelson and Sujey purchased their first PuroClean franchise in 2019. Since then, they have grown their portfolio to five locations across two states, including the franchise where he first got his start.

Nelson credits their ability to remain fluid and adaptable, especially during unpredictable market shifts, as a major factor in their ongoing success. The combination of Nelson’s firefighting background and Sujey’s leadership in financial operations has created a high-performing franchise model that continues to scale year after year.

“PuroClean Franchise of the Year is incredibly difficult to win, as the competition is fierce! It is truly earned with points awarded from every area of our business. This year, we had a rare repeat winner. However, it was no surprise to me, as Nelson and Sujey have continued the amazing work and service that got them this recognition last year,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Nelson Rivera lives a life rooted in service—whether responding to fires as a firefighter or stepping in to help families recover from disaster as a PuroClean Franchise Owner. He meets every challenge head-on, driven by a deep commitment to helping others. Together with Sujey, he embodies what it truly means to be a Paramedic of Property Damage®. The Rivera family sets a standard we can all aspire to.”

As the third of twelve children and the father of two young daughters, Nelson knows firsthand the value of community and courage. His public service has earned him multiple honors, including the City of Orange Chamber of Commerce Valor Award, New Jersey State Firemen’s Mutual Benevolent Association Award for Valor, and the American Red Cross Hero Award.