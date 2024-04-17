PuroClean Grows Franchise Network Across Five States

PuroClean added eight new franchise offices across five states in the first quarter of 2024. The expansion allows PuroClean to deliver services and support to diverse communities.

PuroClean’s new franchise owners will serve the following territories:

Nick Ondrejka , PuroClean of San Rafael, California.

, PuroClean of San Rafael, California. Noel Cornejo , PuroClean of South Merced, California.

, PuroClean of South Merced, California. Ryan Weisheyer , PuroClean of Bonney Lake, Washington.

, PuroClean of Bonney Lake, Washington. Peter Girgis, PuroClean of San Fernando, California.

PuroClean of San Fernando, California. Daisy and Saul Martinez , PuroClean of The Colony, Texas.

, PuroClean of The Colony, Texas. Cadell and Anson Orr, PuroClean of Ridgewood, New Jersey.

PuroClean of Ridgewood, New Jersey. Blake Daughtry, PuroClean of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

PuroClean of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Nikita Tereshchenkov, PuroClean of Northeast Tacoma, Washington.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest franchise owners to the PuroClean family,” said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. “Each new franchise owner has a strong passion to bring restoration services to their community and help others during difficult times. We are confident their hard work and commitment to excellence will enhance our ability to serve communities across the nation.”

PuroClean remains focused on restoration and remediation needs as it approaches its 500th unit mark, projected for the end of third quarter. The company also hopes to add units to underserved areas, including Northern California; Minneapolis-St. Paul; and Madison, Wisconsin.

Additionally, the brand secured prominent rankings in Franchise Direct’s Top Global Franchises listing.

For more information about PuroClean, visit PuroClean.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit PuroCleanFranchise.com.