PuroClean Climbs in Franchise Times’ 2024 Top 400 Franchises List

PuroClean was recently recognized by Franchise Times in its 2024 Top 400 franchises list, ascending from No. 192 in last year’s ranking to No. 154 this year. The Top 400 is an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

“We are honored and excited to hear the news that PuroClean has been recognized as No. 154 on Franchise Times’ 2024 Top 400 franchises list,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operations officer. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a world-class brand, supporting the success of our franchise owners, and delivering exceptional customer service. Our dedication to excellence and the strength of our collaborative culture continues to define PuroClean.”

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on the percentage change in sales growth, highlights the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, in which PuroClean was ranked number two in 2024 with a 44.4% increase in systemwide sales from last year, and features exclusive news stories about leading franchise brands.