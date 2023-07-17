PuroClean Canada Announces Partnership With PSA

July 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean Canada PSA

PuroClean Canada has announced their partnership with Proven Software Applications (PSA), a provider of enterprise-level technology products designed specifically for restoration contractors to increase efficiency, accountability, and profit.

“We are thrilled to announce that PSA will be the new technology partner for PuroClean Canada, one of the leading property damage remediation franchise organizations in North America. This new partnership will bring an enhanced claim technology to all PuroClean locations, providing a truly all-in-one solution for Contractor network.” said Jason Reiss, PuroClean Canada president and CEO.

By implementing an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, PuroClean eliminates duplication across their network and provides a more cohesive ecosystem to streamline their documentation. The partnership helps connect restoration tools for production, finance, sales, and marketing.

“We are excited to have been selected by PuroClean Canada to help provide better software tools to capture critical information, increase accuracy in documentation, and provide real time delivery data across all their entire network,” said Ryan Pritchard, Sales Manager of PSA This strategic partnership further demonstrates PuroClean commitment in investing into innovative & forward-thinking technology companies,”.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

