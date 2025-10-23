Prospecting Pitfalls: Why ‘Spray and Pray’ Dooms Your Email Before Delivery

Email prospecting once felt like the magic formula for new business—but not anymore.

Is all lost? Perhaps not. Harrison shows where email still fits, and where it fails, so you stop wasting time on messages no one reads. In this episode of Straight Talk!, Troy Harrison breaks down why the traditional cold email strategy fails and what works better in the modern world of marketing.

Harrison lays out a practical plan for cleaning industry professionals: Warm introductions, phone follow-ups that don’t feel salesy, LinkedIn touchpoints that add credibility, and event-driven outreach that meets prospects when they actually care.

We also cover deliverability basics, how to avoid the “automation smell,” and simple metrics that tell you whether to keep going or stop.

The goal is fewer emails, better conversations, and a pipeline built on trust—not tricks. Discover how to rethink your approach, communicate with purpose, and build genuine relationships that move beyond the inbox.

