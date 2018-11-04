By Jeff Cross

A Proper Introduction

“Time flies. As a cliche, nothing could be closer to the truth.”

I started as the senior editor of Cleanfax in February of 2003 after a long career in the cleaning and restoration industries. Before that, I worked a few years as a newspaper reporter and photographer.

So, getting the lead editor job at Cleanfax made perfect sense. I knew how to spell most words and could spot a verb in most sentences. I was a guy who knew what a deadline was, and, best of all, I knew the ins and outs of cleaning and restoration.

It was really John Downey, who started Cleanfax more than 30 years ago, who gave me my chance. What most of you don’t know is he spotted me on the Cleanfax forum — now defunct — as one of the duo comedy team of Berberina and Olefina. A friend named Jackson Lloyd was Berberina. I was “her” capable sister, Olefina. We had a good time writing up comedy pieces, and that’s how I began my relationship with Cleanfax. Got their attention. Eventually, a couple of years later, the day came when they needed an editor, as John was off doing whatever John does, so I took the job.

I guess I did OK. In a few months, I was also named the senior editor of Cleaning and Maintenance Management magazine, or CMM, a sister publication, to this day, of Cleanfax.

Things continued to change. I got into training, made a deal with the then-owner of Cleanfax to run the magazine brand from my home office, giving me the opportunity to travel the world (well, mainly the United States) and teach IICRC classes and other seminars, now under Totally Booked University. And someone else took over CMM magazine.

Change continued. ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, in 2014 first purchased CMM, which didn’t affect me, and then Cleanfax in December of 2016, which did affect me. So, I had the privilege of working for a fantastic, forward-thinking trade association. ISSA is about everything cleaning, on a global scale, and now focusing, too, on restoration with the acquisition of Cleanfax.

Recently, I was asked to take on a new task. I was named the editorial director of ISSA Media, overseeing content creation and development of the editorial team that produces Cleanfax, CMM, and ISSA Today, which is an ISSA member-benefit publication. We have lead editors for all those brands, and my job is, as the famous movie line quote goes, to “give it a think” as to how to continually improve all our brands.

So, now I won’t be involved in the day-to-day management of Cleanfax. I’ll still be involved with the magazine and website, of course, and will never let go completely… which brings me to the proper introduction of our brand-new managing editor, Amanda Hosey.

Amanda is no stranger to Cleanfax. In fact, if you see something you enjoy in the pages of Cleanfax, she has had a hand in developing it. She’s been with me as my partner in media for several years now, and it’s time for her to step up and take on the task of running the daily operations of the magazine, website, newsletters, and other products we create.

Amanda, it’s time. Take over, and you better do a good job… because Cleanfax will always be my baby. I’ll be watching!

***

By Amanda Hosey

I Have Big Shoes to Fill

“I’m looking to the future but considerate of the past.”

In it’s 33 years, Cleanfax has meant a lot to carpet cleaning and restoration professionals — a learning resource, a source of conversation, validation that you are not alone in your troubles, and much more.

Cleanfax has meant a lot to me as well. After years as a teacher, I made my move into editing as assistant editor of Cleanfax in 2014. I knew next to nothing about cleaning or restoration, but I’m always excited to learn new things, so I dove in headfirst and found a home. Over the years, I’ve learned so much from our loyal readers, our authors, and, most of all, Jeff Cross.

Jeff has been a mentor to me — a constant resource for industry knowledge just as he has been to countless others during his career. It has been a wonderful experience working under Jeff on Cleanfax, but I’m happy ISSA’s other media publications, CMM and ISSA Today, will benefit now from his steady hand guiding them, in addition to Cleanfax.

As to me, even if you don’t yet know me, you’ve probably seen my work in the pages of Cleanfax over the years — including many an infographic and that article in the August issue about millennial customers that probably made you angry and/or anxious. I plan to continue bringing you useful, informative information for strengthening your company each issue, just as Cleanfax has always done.

I’ve met many of our wonderful readers at The Experience shows, and I know many of you online through Facebook. And I want to meet as many of you as I can in the future, so please, if you see me at a show or online, say hello and introduce yourself, or feel free to email me at amandah@issa.com any time with thoughts, comments, or just to say hello.