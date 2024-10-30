Private Equity Firm Percheron Capital Launches Right Restoration Partners

Private equity firm Percheron Capital launched Right Restoration Partners, a national platform focused on supporting the growth of emergency restoration services businesses.

Right Restoration supports restoration services businesses nationwide to deliver emergency restoration solutions, including water and fire damage mitigation, mold remediation, rebuild services, and pack-out and storage. Right Restoration supports its partners by attracting and developing skilled talent, investing in cutting-edge technology and systems that empower industry-leading and efficient customer service, and accelerating and diversifying lead generation. Headquartered in Atlanta, Right Restoration currently serves customers in the Southwest and Northeast markets, with plans for further expansion through strategic partnerships across the U.S.

Rob Comstock, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience driving growth in service-based businesses, has been appointed Right Restoration CEO. He most recently served as Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning CEO, where he scaled the business to become a leading national HVAC and plumbing provider through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. During his leadership, Comstock grew the company to 6,000 employees across 100 locations. He previously held leadership roles as The Madison Square Garden Co. chief operating officer and CEO of Sperian Energy, a retail energy provider. Comstock’s extensive background and expertise, as well as his operational philosophy rooted in empowering front-line technicians, will play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of Right Restoration and positioning the platform to deliver unparalleled customer service.

“I am thrilled to launch Right Restoration Partners in partnership with Percheron,” Comstock said. “Our vision is to provide the highest-quality emergency restoration solutions by building exceptional teams, implementing best-in-class technology, and creating powerful lead generation engines to drive growth for our partners and deliver outstanding service to our customers. We are dedicated to becoming the employer of choice in the industry and the preferred partner for restoration business owners that share our unwavering commitment to customer service and a culture of excellence.”

“The restoration services market is large, growing, and highly fragmented, with resilient demand driven by the urgent and critical nature of these offerings,” said Chris Collins, Percheron co-founder and managing partner. “Percheron has a strong track record of partnering with and supporting the growth of essential services businesses, and we are excited to work alongside Rob and the Right Restoration team to build the nation’s leading emergency restoration services platform.”