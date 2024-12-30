Prime Restoration Joins RestorationMaster to Assist in Hurricane Recovery in Florida

December 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Prime-Restoration

Prime Restoration has partnered with RestorationMaster to support the recovery efforts in Fort Myers, Florida, following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Milton. This Category 3 hurricane, which made landfall on Oct. 9, 2024, brought severe flooding, powerful winds, and widespread destruction to the region. Prime Restoration is now offering comprehensive restoration services to help homeowners and businesses rebuild and recover from the damage.

The hurricane’s aftermath left significant damage to both residential and commercial properties across Fort Myers. With extensive flooding, structural damage, and power outages, the region faces a challenging recovery. Prime Restoration is providing critical restoration services, including water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and full-scale reconstruction, to ensure properties are restored to their pre-storm condition. By partnering with RestorationMaster, Prime Restoration is able to expand its resources and support to help the community recover quickly and efficiently.

“We recognize the tremendous impact this hurricane has had on the Fort Myers community, and we are fully dedicated to helping our neighbors rebuild during this challenging time,” said Prime Restoration’s Dennis Sherwood.

