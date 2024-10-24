Positional Succession Planning: What’s Your Next Move?

Does your company or organization have a viable succession planning process in place? If not, when the inevitable happens, staffing issues arise, and you don’t have a replacement ready to step in, chaos can occur.

In this program, we dig into the importance of positional succession planning and why every company needs to be prepared for the inevitable transitions when employees leave, retire, or take on new roles.

Chuck Violand, the founder of Violand Management Associations, shares strategies every business or organization needs to ensure continuity, prevent disruption, and help develop future leaders from within.

You will learn key strategies for identifying and nurturing talent and discover the steps to smooth transitions when crucial positions become vacant. Succession planning isn’t just a safety net—it’s a powerful tool for long-term success and growth.

