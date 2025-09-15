Poor Indoor Air Quality Could Push Younger Workers to Quit

September 15, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Closeup portrait of tensed young man working on laptop computer, rubbing temples and sitting at cafe table with blurred railing in background. Front view.

Fellowes’ 2025 International Day of Clean Air Survey reported that 45% of U.S. millennial and Gen Z workers said they would consider leaving their employer over poor indoor air quality (IAQ)—in comparison to just 18% of baby boomers.

Now in its fourth year, the annual survey finds millennials and Gen Z in the U.S. are far more likely to worry about the health consequences of poor indoor air quality. While concerns about IAQ remain high across the workforce, younger employees are driving a shift in its prioritization.

More than two-thirds (68%) expressed concern about long-term effects, which more than doubles the rate of baby boomers (28%). And their worries are not unfounded: 77% of millennial and Gen Z workers reported experiencing at least one workplace IAQ concern, compared with 60% of baby boomers.

Moreover, 61% of U.S. workers believe their employer is taking the right steps to ensure good IAQ. This perception gap could have real implications for a labor market increasingly dominated by younger workers. In 2024, millennials and Gen Z comprised 54% of the U.S. workforce, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and will continue to shape workforce norms in the years ahead.

The survey also highlighted a growing demand for transparency. Overall, 78% of U.S. workers said it’s important that their employer share workplace IAQ data—a sentiment that is strongest among millennials and Gen Z. When asked about the steps employers could take to increase their confidence in IAQ, workers showed a preference for installed air purification units (49%), followed by updates to HVAC systems (45%), and visible use of IAQ monitors (36%).

For more insights, view the full survey report here.

