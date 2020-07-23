The photo contest winner this month is Enrique Nessim of Renue Systems of Southeast Florida in Miami for his deep cleaning of a heavily stained hotel mattress.

The photo contest winner this month is Enrique Nessim of Renue Systems of Southeast Florida in Miami. His company will receive a Visa gift card worth $250.

We were hired to clean the carpet and tile and grout of this local hotel. The manager asked our technician, Hector, to take special care of this particular room because a guest had been there for eight months. Everything was in terrible shape, stained, and smelling really bad, including this mattress. Hector used Renue’s heavy-duty degreaser and set the extractor to 200 psi. He pretreated the stains and then applied a disinfectant and let it sit for ten minutes to kill the microbes. A key was to not over-wet the mattress and allow it ample time to dry. Afterward, the manager couldn’t believe it was the same room.

——————–

Did You Know?

Organizational development experts suggest a person’s efforts to reach a goal come down to self-efficacy, which is their ultimate belief in their own ability to succeed.

Read more at cleanfax.com/self-efficacy.