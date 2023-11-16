2023 Innovation Awards Winners Announced at ISSA Show North America

Informa Markets’ ISSA Show North America has announced the recipients of the 2023 ISSA Show Innovation Awards. The Innovation Awards program honors trailblazing companies in the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community.

“As we celebrate 100 years of ISSA at this year’s show, it’s also important to look towards the future,” said Ed Nichols, ISSA Show North America Show Director for Informa Markets. “This year’s award recipients are truly elevating the cleaning industry and leading the charge for innovation into the next century of ISSA.”

GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific) was honored with the Innovation of the Year Award for its Compact Quad® Plus 4-Roll Toilet Paper Dispenser. Designed for maximum waste reduction, hygiene, and ease of maintenance, this coreless toilet paper dispensing system holds up to 6,000 two-ply or 12,000 one-ply sheets.

The Innovation of the Year Award Honorees include:

PathogenFocus Air/Surface Disinfection Biosecurity by PathogenFocus is a clean tech solution—a chemical free organic technology that protects people and processes.

Proline WAVE™ 1-liter manual dispenser by SC Johnson Professional uses the equivalent of 16.9 fl. oz. of recovered coastal plastic waste in its plastic bottles, making it a great choice for facilities that care about sustainability and want a reliable solution for their busy restrooms.

All Floor™ cleaning system by Kaivac Inc. is designed to deeply clean high volumes of both hard surface flooring and carpeting on a single platform, with the ability to easily switch between modes for the best of both worlds.

Multi-Surface Ceramic Clearcoat PURE AIR Coating by SIMIX LLC transforms all HVAC systems, floors, and roofs into air purifiers that never stop working.

Evogen® Tri-Vend High-Capacity No-Touch Menstrual Care Product Dispenser by Hospeco Brands Group provides comfort and convenience for patrons with an inviting, hands-free experience.

The recipient of the Environment & Sustainability Award, for its dedication to environmental innovation, is Natura Yarn by ABCO Products Corp., the first and only line of Green Seal-certified wet and dry mopping products.

Honorees of the Environment & Sustainability Award include:

Super Hydro Pod Foaming Hand Soap by Soap2o allows you to completely eliminate single-use plastic and the shipping of water, while saving up to 40% on your costs.

Tork Carbon Neutral Dispensers by Tork, an Essity brand, are a line of 11 innovative dispensers that have been certified as carbon neutral.

The recipients of the Innovation Industry Choice Awards include:

Distributors : Natura Yarn line of mopping products by ABCO Products Corp.

: Natura Yarn line of mopping products by ABCO Products Corp. Facility Service Providers : All Floor™ cleaning system by Kaivac Inc.

: All Floor™ cleaning system by Kaivac Inc. Manufacturer Representatives : TOPFILL™ No Touch Counter Mount Soap Dispenser by Kutol Products use an innovative locking refill dock that allows for refilling from above the counter—instead of below—saving labor time, strain, and stress.

: TOPFILL™ No Touch Counter Mount Soap Dispenser by Kutol Products use an innovative locking refill dock that allows for refilling from above the counter—instead of below—saving labor time, strain, and stress. Residential: SIMPL: Smart Inspect Machine Predictive Learning by SmartInspect™ applies the power of machine learning to your inspection data.

