PG Rugs Acquires Manning Brothers

PG Rugs LLC, a premier operator in the rug cleaning, restoration, and preservation industry, acquired Manning Brothers, a rug care company operating a 10,000-square-foot rug cleaning facility and warehouse. This strategic acquisition significantly expands PG Rugs’ operational capacity and reinforces its long-term growth strategy across the Northeast.

PG Rugs LLC is privately owned by Phillip Costikyan and Greg Garian, industry leaders with more than 50 years of combined experience in carpets and rugs. Together, they own and operate PG Rugs’ portfolio of rug care brands, including Rug Renovating, Majestic, Cleantex, AAA Fine Textile Care, ABC Carpet & Rug Cleaning, Boston Rug Cleaning, and Koko Boodakian. The addition of Manning Brothers further strengthens the company’s foundation of exceptional infrastructure, service, and customer reach.

Throughout 2025, PG Rugs continued its strategic expansion with the acquisitions of AAA Fine Textile Care in Philadelphia, and Koko Boodakian in Boston. These acquisitions underscore PG Rugs’ commitment to leaving a lasting mark on the carpet and rug industry and bring the company closer to its goal of fully servicing the Northeast.

“This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward for PG Rugs LLC,” Costikyan said. “Manning Brothers brings a strong legacy, an exceptional facility, and operational capabilities that align seamlessly with our standards. This expansion allows us to better support our existing brands while continuing to raise the bar for quality and consistency across our organization.”

The newly acquired facility will serve as a critical asset for advanced rug cleaning, restoration, storage, and logistics, enabling PG Rugs to meet growing demand while maintaining the meticulous care required for fine and antique rugs.

“Our focus has always been on building a scalable, best-in-class platform without compromising craftsmanship,” Garian added. “The acquisition of Manning Brothers enhances efficiency, capacity, and long-term value for our clients and partners. We view this as a strategic investment in both our people and our future.”

PG Rugs plans to integrate Manning Brothers into its existing operational framework while preserving the expertise and reputation that have defined the company for decades. Clients can expect uninterrupted service, supported by expanded resources and a continued commitment to excellence.