Paul Davis Restoration Supports Red Cross, Hosts Blood Drives

Paul Davis Restoration pledged a US$500,000 donation to the American Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) in January of this year.

The ADGP enables the Red Cross to maintain a robust infrastructure, train volunteers, and harness innovative technology and resources. These critical elements are vital for delivering timely relief and support to those affected by disasters.

“Our collaboration with the American Red Cross is more than a sponsorship; it’s a shared mission to provide extraordinary care in times of need,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis Restoration president and CEO. “We’re proud to align with an organization that mirrors our dedication to service.”

Paul Davis Restoration also encourages its nationwide network to participate in the Red Cross’ Annual Blood Drive. To date, Paul Davis Restoration’s efforts have yielded:

80 blood donations from team members since the year’s start.

38 donors at the company’s National Conference in April, providing life-saving blood for 114 individuals.

A personal commitment from Wilson to maximize his blood donations throughout the year.

Recently, Paul Davis Restoration furthered its commitment by participating in the Red Cross’ Sound The Alarm program, as Cleanfax previously reported. Local offices also joined forces with firefighters and Red Cross chapters to install smoke alarms in urban homes, enhancing community safety.