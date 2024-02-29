Paul Davis Restoration Among Top 100 of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500

Paul Davis Restoration, a residential and commercial restoration franchise company, has announced its recognition on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2024 Franchise 500® Ranking.

The 2024 franchise list ranks Paul Davis Restoration at No. 91 for its performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The company rose from 109 to 91 in this year’s ranking.

“Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond.”

“We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list once again,” said Rich Wilson, Paul Davis Restoration president and CEO. “The steady growth towards the top of the list each year is exciting. Our business model, collaborative support, and franchise development team gets all the credit for our growth this past year. The key to success has been our pairing with franchise owners who are eager to build big healthy businesses focused on being the employer of choice and making a difference in their communities. We call them the Difference Makers.”

