Pacific Floorcare Appoints New VP

January 4, 2024
Pacific Floorcare logo

Pacific Floorcare, a Michigan-based designer and manufacturer of scrubbers, vacuums, sweepers, and other floorcare products, has appointed Mike Tracy vice president of sales and marketing.

Tracy has more than 35 years of industry experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to Pacific Floorcare.

“Mike’s proven track record of building strong customer relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence. We are confident that Mike’s leadership and strategic insights will contribute to the success of our sales and marketing efforts,” said Bill Fisher, Pacific Floorcare president. “We look forward to working with him to achieve our goals and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

For more information, visit pacificfloorcare.com.

